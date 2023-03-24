Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Divorce Days Before Anniversary

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are calling it quits after 12-years of marriage.

via People:

The Oscar winner, who turned 47 on Wednesday, and her talent-agent husband, 52, are ending their marriage, they announced in a joint statement on Friday, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

A source tells PEOPLE, “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Witherspoon and Toth announced their engagement in December 2010, and they later wed in March 2011 during a laid-back ceremony on her ranch in Ojai, Calif. They share 10-year-old son Tennessee James, and Witherspoon also shares two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

In July, the Big Little Lies actress shared photos of herself with Toth in honor of his birthday. She wrote in the Instagram caption, “Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don’t know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers …. oh and GOLF … basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!”

She marked their 11th wedding anniversary last year on Instagram, writing at the time, “Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you.”

In a 2012 interview with ELLE, Witherspoon recalled her first meeting with Toth at a friend’s house shortly after her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal.

“It happened out of the blue,” she said at the time. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was, like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!’ “

Witherspoon continued, “Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.”

Shortly after their fifth wedding anniversary back in 2016, the Wild actress told PEOPLE about some of her husband’s best qualities: “He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together. … He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

We wish them both the best.