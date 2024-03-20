Real Housewives of Potomac Star Karen Huger Cited by Police After Crashing Car | lovebscott.com

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger was involved in a car crash in Maryland Tuesday night, according to police.

via: People

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that the single vehicle collision involving the Real Housewives of Potomac star and her 2017 Maserati happened late Tuesday night in Potomac.

Law enforcement say the television personality, 60, crossed a median and struck multiple street signs but was not injured at the time of the crash.

Authorities also reportedly told TMZ, who was first to report the news, that Huger was allegedly driving in an “aggressive manner” and very fast before the collision.

Though Huger wasn’t arrested, police confirm that she received multiple citations after the crash.

A rep for Huger did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The crash comes hours after Bravo released a first look at the Real Housewives of Potomac cast’s reunion looks for the eighth season.

Huger has starred on Real Housewives of Potomac since its inaugural season in 2016.