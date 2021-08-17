The Real Housewives of Dallas Not Returning Next Year

There are no plans for The Real Housewives of Dallas to return to Bravo in 2022, leaving the futures of Season 5 stars Dr. Tiffany Moon, Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott hanging in the balance.

The Bravo series, which most recently aired its fifth season, will not be returning for a sixth next year, Bravo confirmed on Tuesday.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year,” a spokesperson for the network tells PEOPLE.

As for the possibility of future seasons premiering at a later date, “nothing official has been decided,” the network added.

RHOD was first announced in 2015 as the ninth installment in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. Season one premiered the following year, starring Hollman and Redmond, as well as Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra and LeeAnn Locken.

The franchise as a whole launched in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta followed in 2008; The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009; The Real Housewives of D.C. and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010; The Real Housewives of Miami in 2011; and The Real Housewives of Potomac and RHOD in 2016.

The latest installment, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiered in 2020.

RHOD is the third series in the franchise to come to an end — The Real Housewives of D.C. was canceled after one season in 2010 and Miami ended in 2013 after three seasons.

In February, however, it was announced that a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami was in development at NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

PEOPLE has also confirmed that the streaming service is developing two seasons of a Housewives mashup series.

