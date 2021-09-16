'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Stars Porsha Williams & Cynthia Bailey Not Returning For Season 14, Shereé Whitfield Coming Back

According to reports, there is about to be a big time shake up for The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.

via: Radar Online

According to reporter Anthony Dominic, fan favorites Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are out, and Shereé Whitfield is in.

“I’m told Porsha is NOT returning,” he said of the upcoming season. Dominic’s sources also reveal OG stars Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore aren’t going anywhere.

Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton have also reportedly made Bravo’s cut, with Sherée making her triumphant return.

Porsha is moving on up. Dominic claims she’s working on a spin-off show featuring her new family. The RHOA star has shared a lot of her personal life with fans. We’ve cheered her on through a divorce, a failed engagement, being a new mom, and her latest relationship — to Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband, Simon.

Cynthia was allegedly not asked back, despite putting her all in the show. Fans watched as Cynthia’s marriage to Peter Thomas crumbled right before their eyes.

The duo wed in front of Bravo cameras during Season Two. Cynthia — who joined the show in 2010 — filed for divorce in 2016 after 6-years of marriage. She later sued Peter for $170,000.

Cynthia remarried when she walked down the aisle with Mike Hill in October 2020.

As for Sherée, she was an original RHOA member, who held a peach until Season 4. After taking a short break, she returned as a friend in Season 8 before coming back full-time the following year. She officially ditched the cast after Season 10.

Fans have begged Bravo and Andy Cohen to bring Sherée back for years, and over the past few months, she teased that she was open to rejoining.

We will keep you updated on what’s happening on RHOA.