The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 Trailer Has Arrived [Video]

BY: Denver Sean Published 3 hours ago

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is back for season 16.

As per Bravo,

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returns with new vibes and even higher stakes of glamour, glitz and juicy drama.

This season brings back familiar faces and shocking revelations along with some dynamic new housewives ready to stir the pot and add some spice.

With a whirlwind of divorces, rumors, strained relationships and redefined alliances, will the ladies be able to keep things peachy in the A? ?

Porsha Williams is expanding her business empire and living the life of her dreams until she learns that everything isn’t as it seems.

Drew Sidora is busier than ever with her music and film career taking off.

The world is Shamea Morton’s oyster, and she’s ready to live it up. Brit is an innovator that carved out her own niche in the insurance industry transforming into mogul status.

Kelli Ferrell is big energy with a mix of culinary couture as chef extraordinaire and owner of well-known ATL staple Nana’s Chicken & Waffles.

Angela Oakley is a boss in every sense of the word and her husband, basketball legend Charles Oakley, is by her side.

Phaedra Parks makes her epic return later this season and it will be worth the wait as she turns up the fun and shade. And the legendary

Cynthia Bailey is back in the ATL as a friend and is always ready to lighten the mood when tensions arise.”

We won’t rehash the drama, but Kenya Moore is not listed as an official cast member and only briefly appears in the trailer leading up to the incident that sparked her departure.

Get into the trailer below. Are you feeling the ‘new’ Atlanta? Season 16 premieres March 9th on Bravo.

