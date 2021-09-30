Ray J Trends On Twitter After He Gets Huge Tattoo Honoring His Sister Brandy [Photos]

The entertainment industry is filled with celebrity siblings, from Project Pat and Juicy J to Jaden and Willow to Young Thug and Unfoonk. Yet one of the most popular sibling duos of all time is Brandy and Ray J.

via: Hot97

The media mogul took to social media to post a picture of his latest tattoo, which is of his sister sister Brandy’s name. The “I wanna be down” singer then posted a screenshot of the picture on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “This is real love. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother. I love you @RayJ #bestfriends #rayjXbrandy #rayjsister.”

Social media is loving his new tattoo, as “yes he’s Brandy sister” is trending online.

Leave it to Ray J to set a bar for no reason now I gotta act like my IG don’t work for my sister ??? pic.twitter.com/s0BYsn6o0n — The Next Greatest Rapper Alive (@K_KiDofTopNotch) September 30, 2021

At this point Ray J is no longer “Brandy brother.” That is now “Ray J sister” pic.twitter.com/sHGeLBAeEN — Pyrex Flask (@P_Stealz) September 30, 2021

Longtime fans of Brandy will immediately notice that it’s in the same font that was prominently featured on Brandy’s first three albums Brandy, Never Say Never, and Full Moon.

That’s very Ray J thing to do.