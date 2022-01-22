Ray J Offers To Fly Out Whichever Girl Sends Him The "Freakiest" Picture [Video]

Looks like Ray J is back in these streets.

via: HotNewHipHop

Ray J says he will fly out whichever girl sends him the freakiest pictures over the weekend to hang out and get to know one another in a platonic fashion. The singer explained his offer during a recent live stream on social media.

“I’ma keep looking. I need all the freakiest pics coming to my page,” he told his followers. “I’m doing a freaky Friday, Saturday, Sunday pic. I’m flying somebody out to hang out and talk. It’s a very platonic situation but the pictures gotta be the opposite of platonic to get to the platonic.”

Despite currently being “separated and single,” as he put it back in September, Ray J was married to Princess Love from August 2016 to May 2020. The two share two children, a daughter, Melody Love, who was born in May 2018, and a son, Epik Ray, who was born in January 2020.

Both Ray J and Love sparked reconciliation rumors over Christmas after sharing videos of a “special” holiday celebration together as a family.

“Today was so special – I actually got real emotional today bc all the love we shared as a family was priceless. God I’m so thankful for my family!” Ray J wrote in a post at the time.

Check out Ray J’s live stream below.