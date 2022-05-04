Ray J Claims Second Kim K Sex Tape Is Real, Says Kris Orchestrated First Tape’s Sale, and Shares Alleged DMs

Ray J is sharing his side of the re-ignited Kim Kardashian sex tape drama.

In case you’re just catching up, last year Ray’s former manager Wack 100 claimed publicly that he was in possession of a second sex tape featuring Kim Kardashian and Ray J.

During this time, ‘The Kardashians’ cameras were rolling and Kim’s reaction to the news — along with Kanye’s successful recovery the alleged tape — were all documented.

According to Kim, the footage that was recovered merely contained non-sexual footage from her and Ray’s trip to Santa Barbara.

In an interview with British tabloid the Daily Mail, Ray J said he never had any copies of the explicit tapes he made with Kim during their relationship.

via Complex:

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he’s quoted as saying. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

The sex tape surfaced in 2007, and at the time Kim sued the company behind it for invasion of privacy. She later dropped the suit and settled with Vivid Entertainment for $5 million, but some have alleged Kim and her mother Kris Jenner were behind the release of the tape, which they have both denied.

Ray J told the Daily Mail he pitched Kim the idea of releasing the tape, and that she and Jenner allegedly ran with it. He said the mother/daughter team signed a contract for two tapes, the one that released in 2007 filmed during a vacation Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the unreleased one created in Santa Barbara, California.

“She kept them all,” the 41-year-old told the tabloid. “I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. … She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I’m sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

Ray explained that he regrets the release of the tape and “felt suicidal” when the family built “an empire from a lie they’ve created.” He added, “As a Black man living and working in America, it’s hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it’s 1,000 percent the other way.” As a result of his involvement in the tape, he said he lost the opportunity to do Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent.

“For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction,” he continued, accusing Kim of “defaming” him. He was inspired to speak out after a moment in The Kardashians on Hulu that showed Kim claiming he might be in possession of a video that showed him “sticking a dildo in my ass.”

Ray J said the reality of the situation is that he had a laptop that contained intimate photos from their relationship, and he met with Kanye at a private terminal of LAX to talk about the situation. Ye viewed the contents of the laptop, then took it and left. In the episode, Kim said there wasn’t any sexual content, but rather a video of them dining at a restaurant.

“It wasn’t a sex tape—it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years,” he claimed. Ray also provided a series of Instagram DMs the two exchanged over Instagram, in which he asserted her “sticking a dildo in my ass” comment made him “look like a rapist and dirty perv.”

In her alleged response, she said her comment was a joke and she “was laughing when I said it.” As for the moment showing Ye handing over the alleged footage, she said it painted him “in a positive light.” She also apologized for how the situation “affected” Ray.

“She knows there’s nothing else. … I don’t have a plan to ruin them,” he said to the Daily Mail. “When I put on the comments that all of this is a lie, I didn’t mean Kanye coming to meet with me about some second sex tape. … They’re not letting the world know that there’s a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they’re not going anywhere because she has them all.”

According to several first-hand accounts of people involved with Kim’s sex tape release scandal at the time, someone brought the footage to Vivid Entertainment. As the story goes, Kim sued to prevent the release of the tape but eventually dismissed the suit and signed-off on the distribution for a small payday.

See Kim & Ray’s alleged DMs back and forth about the situation below.

EXCLUSIVE: Ray J breaks his silence! Hip hop star reveals second sex tape with Kim DOES exist and she has the only copy, as he shares texts where she debunks her Hulu claim he planned to leak it and says Vivid deal was orchestrated by him, Kim and Krishttps://t.co/MZq4yIkfCg pic.twitter.com/pI8RjngrPW — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) May 4, 2022