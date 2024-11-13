Ray J Claims Celebrities Told Him They’ve Paid Off Diddy’s Alleged Victims To Stay Quiet

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Ray J says he’s been contacted by multiple celebs who are so scared about their affiliation with Diddy.

Texas-based lawyer Anthony Buzbee previously alluded to Ray J’s claims after sharing that some of Diddy’s A-list friends were already “scrubbing” their social media accounts.

The lawyer said the rapper’s celebrity friends were “distancing themselves” from any questionable posts that may link them to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged crimes.

Advertisement

It appears that several of Diddy’s Hollywood bigshot friends would rather part with some cash than be embroiled in a legal battle as a result of what went down in his now-infamous “freak offs.”

In a new appearance on TMZ’s new TUBI documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs,” Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr., disclosed that multiple celebrities have contacted him over fears of their affiliation with the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper and have resorted to paying the alleged victims in a bid to silence them.

As he recounted details of why they’ve contacted him, Ray J seemed nervous and, at some point, went quiet, feeling he’d already said too much.

In the documentary, Anthony Buzbee, who said he’s representing over 100 of those alleged victims, also appeared to reveal he has sent a demand letter out to several celebrities with a request, asking them to pay up or be sued.

Advertisement

Past reports claimed authorities seized videos Diddy recorded at some of the “freak offs,” which also captured several high-profile people on them.

Texas lawyer Buzbee previously disclosed that some A-list stars who knew about the Bad Boy Records founder’s “freak offs” and partook in a few had already started deleting incriminating social media posts on their accounts.

In a chat with Law & Crime Network, Buzbee said that he had “no doubt” that a number of Diddy’s celebrity associates were “scrubbing their social media” to “distance themselves” from him and his case.

“I have no doubt that there are people right now who know that they were somehow involved in this – who are now scrubbing their social media, who are searching their memories, who are deleting their texts, probably deleting pictures and trying to distance themselves from this,” Buzbee said.

Advertisement

“And we know who they are, or we will find out who they are,” he added. “This is not something that’s going to happen overnight, but I think we’re at the tip of the iceberg here.”

Buzbee and Ray J’s claims are very similar as the lawyer earlier shared that some celebrities have opted to settle out of court by paying off victims not to spill the beans.

“In every single case, especially cases like this … because it’s in the best interests of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we’ve done that already with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before,” Buzbee said, per TMZ.

via: The Blast

Advertisement