Ray J And Brandy’s Mother Sonja Norwood Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital Over Bad Reaction To IV Therapy

Sonja Norwood, is recovering from a bad reaction.

via: All Hip Hop

An article on TMZ claimed Sonja Norwood had an emergency situation. Apparently, she felt light-headed and experienced sudden rapid breathing after receiving an in-home IV treatment.

That reaction reportedly led Ray J and other family members to call an ambulance. Sonja Norwood went to the hospital to get checked out and medical officials apparently deemed she was “okay” following the scare.

Overnight, Brandy posted a photo with her younger brother, Ray J, on her Instagram Story. The award-winning songstress simply captioned the image, “Adore you @rayj.” Hours earlier, Ray used his Instagram Story to promote his Raycon wireless audio brand.

We are happy Mama Norwood is doing much better.