Larsa Pippen Responds to Cardi B's Criticism of Her Sex Life: 'She Wasn't in Bed with Us' [Video]

Cardi B once called BS on Larsa Pippen’s lofty sex life claims and now, more than half a year later, Larsa is finally responding.

via: People

Earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she would have sex about four times a night throughout her 20-plus-year marriage to Scottie Pippen. But when the 31-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper was asked during a live stream about women who claim to have sex multiple times a day, she took a moment to call out Larsa specifically by advising she “stitch up her p—- and go away.”

Larsa addressed those graphic comments on Saturday during the RHOM cast panel at BravoCon 2023.

“I don’t know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?” she said, addressing the audience at the event in Las Vegas. “She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. I kind of feel like that was comical.”

Continuing to address feedback from her graphic revelation, Larsa then called out her costar Alexia Echevarria, saying, “And like, Alexia, how could you say you didn’t believe me?”

“I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you’d still be married,” Alexia said in response.

Larsa married Scottie, 58, in 1997. But the former pair — who share children Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia — announced their separation in 2016. They briefly reconciled before Larsa filed for divorce again in November 2018. The divorce was finalized in December 2021.