Ray J Admits He Enjoys Getting His ‘Groceries Eaten’ While On Live W/ Nicki Minaj [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

Ray J and Nicki Minaj have an interesting social media dynamic. The two artists regularly hop on Instagram Live to discuss a wide range of topics. Last time they had an IG chat, Minaj grilled Ray J on some of the bold claims he was making about Diddy.

In the latest candid and humorous Instagram Live session with Nicki Minaj, Ray J got personal about his intimate preferences.

When Minaj asked him to clarify a comment about “getting his groceries eaten,” Ray J openly explained, “I always get in the shower before I have sex, so my a*s is always gone be clean.” Minaj’s reaction to the detailed answer was priceless, showing just how thrown off she was by his unexpected admission.

As previously reported, Ray J hopped on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live to explain his altercation with Diddy’s sons.

“Before you finish their sentence, I will block you. Okay? When I ask a question it’s to be answered. This is a court, sir,” Minaj said.”You’ve been trying to get my attention now you got it. Were you fighting in the club, yes or no?”

Ray J explained, “No. We didn’t have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club,” Ray J explained. “This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.”

“Even though I was talking sh*t and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid the issue. So that’s what happened, and it’s unfortunate,” Ray J continued. “What’s dope is that we all got on the phone, and we talked for about 35 minutes.”

