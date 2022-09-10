Ray J Accuses Kris Jenner of Taking Fake Lie Detector Test When She Answered Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Leak Question

Ray J is attempting to clear his name after Kris Jenner recently said she didn’t help Kim Kardashian leak her sex tape.

The 41-year-old posted a heated video message in which he accused Kris Jenner of taking a “fake” lie-detector test. The allegations stem from a recent episode of Late Late Show, where the 66-year-old momager answered a series of uncomfortable questions while hooked up to a polygraph. At one point during the segment, Jenner addressed the longstanding rumor that she helped leak Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape with Ray J.

Jenner insisted she had nothing to do with its release, and the examiner determined she was telling the truth.

On Saturday night, the 41-year-old entertainer posted an Instagram video in which he accused Jenner and Kardashian of trying to “bury” him and make him “look like a liar.” Ray J has vehemently denied releasing the footage, and claimed Jenner was the one who orchestrated the leak.

“I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. Period … You done fucked with the wrong Black man,” he said in Saturday’s video. “I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”

He went on to say he and his team were preparing to send a trove of “receipts” involving the scandal.

Ray J also slammed CBS for allowing Jenner to take the allegedly bogus lie-detector test, and claimed its examiner had a history of shady practices.

“John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he wrote in the caption. “… This is the dude Kris Jenner had ta her lie detector test to make me look like a liar. And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody getting sued 4 defamation … I can’t wait to show you the truth.”

A short while later, Ray J posted a 28-minute video in which he made more claims. In the video, Ray J alleged that there were two versions of the sex tape.

It looks like Ray J’s taking a play out of Kanye West’s playbook. See his posts below.

