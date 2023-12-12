Raven-Symoné Announces Death of Her Younger Brother Blaize After Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Raven-Symoné announced that her brother, Blaize Pearman, died last month following a two-year battle with colon cancer.

The Raven’s House star shared the sad news on her Instagram account Monday. She announced Blaize died last month, two years after a colon cancer diagnosis. While celebrating her 38th birthday, Raven-Symoné said, “Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec 16.”

In the video message shared to followers on her Instagram feed, she added, “It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” the Raven’s Home star revealed. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

Raven-Symoné concluded the video, “I love you, Blaize,” adding his birthday will continue to be celebrated by their family. “His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

The actor’s friends and former costars commented, sending love to The Best Podcast Ever host. “This was really hard to see and hear. My deepest condolences. This one hurt. Sending love and blessings to you and your family. @ravensymone call me if you ever need anything sis,” wrote Shanica Knowles.

Kym Whitley wrote, “I love you baby girl and happy birthday. I’m hugging you”

Cheetah Girls alums Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams commented, too. “I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers.” Williams wrote.

“I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time,” Bryan added.

Raven-Symoné’s wife, Miranda Maday, commented a sweet “love you” on the video as well.

Blaize previously appeared on Celebrity Family Feud alongside his celebrity sibling.