'She Rates Dogs' Podcast Host Mat George Dead at 26 Following Hit-and-Run

Mat George, a popular podcaster and internet personality, has died, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

He was 26 years old.

via Today:

Known on Instagram and Twitter as @matchu_chutrain, George had nearly 80,000 followers between the two social media platforms and had a loyal following. An alum of Arizona State University, he was also a co-host on the beloved podcast “She Rates Dogs” with Michaela Okland.

“I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article,” Okland wrote on Twitter to her 244,000 followers. “Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

Fans of the pair quickly responded with shock and their heartfelt condolences.

“Mat was such a beautiful kind person, this is so heartbreaking my God,” one person wrote. “Rest in Peace king.”

Another person added, “Never met him in person, but he was always a bright spot on my timeline. His vulnerability and humor made me feel a little more at home in my own skin. This is tragic news and I’m sorry for such a sudden loss of what seemed like an incredible guy.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, George was struck in a hit and run early Saturday morning in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles. As of Saturday evening, the investigation was still ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the incident to phone them at 213-473-0234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mat George (@matchu_chutrain)