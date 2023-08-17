Raquel Leviss Made Over $350K for ‘Pump Rules’ Despite Claiming She Hasn’t ‘Seen a Single Penny’

Rachel Leviss made a killing on the last season of “Vanderpump Rules,” TMZ has learned … which makes Bethenny Frankel’s claim Rachel made less than her interns a bunch of BS.

via: Page Six

Lisa Vanderpump claimed Raquel Leviss is far from broke.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum told TMZ that Leviss made $361,000 during Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” — even though the former beauty pageant queen claimed she hasn’t “seen a single penny” from Scandoval.

“I think she got very well paid,” Vanderpump, 62, said Wednesday.

Additionally, sources familiar with the situation told the outlet Leviss earned nearly $20,000 per episode for the season.

The rebuttal came hours after the Bravo star accused the network of profiting off her “mistakes” during her bombshell interview on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast.

“The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny,” she said.

Leviss, 28, teared up reflecting on how her life crumbled after her months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, who was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix at the time.

“It’s not fair,” Leviss said. “And I feel like a toddler saying, ‘It’s not fair!’ But it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on-camera live on forever.”

When news of the cheating scandal broke in March, TV producers picked up the cameras to follow the drama after Madix, 38, dumped her boyfriend of nearly 10 years.