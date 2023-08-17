50 Cent Responds to Video of Excited Young Fan Getting to See Him on Tour: 'Made My Day' [Video]

A young fan of 50 Cent received accolades from the rapper after a video emerged of the kid rapping along to his lyrics during a recent tour stop.

via: Complex

20 years after the release of his blockbuster debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 Cent is still getting love from a new generation of fans.

On Tuesday, Fifty shared a video to his Instagram of a young fan named Karter squealing after being surprised by his father with tickets to see the “In Da Club” rapper live in concert in Virginia Beach (Aug. 13). Further into the clip, the nine-year-old appears dressed in true G-Unit style donning a tank top, a long gold chain, a Yankees cap over a durag, even a fake sleeve of tattoos down his left arm. Despite not being born in time to experience 50 at the height of his career, young Karter sang along to every song.

“This is the coolest video I’ve seen on line it made my day. LOL,” wrote the 49-year-old rapper on IG.

“When it’s REALLY your birthday and @50cent says party like it’s your birthday at @thefinallaptour,” wrote Karter’s father under the caption of the original uploaded video. “I agree this was the ‘ Best Concert Ever’ , perfect timing at its finest. You answered everybody who asked ‘what he know about 50 cent?!’”

50 Cent is currently touring with The Final Lap Tour. The North American leg of the trek ends on Sept. 22 in Toronto. 50 will then bring the tour overseas to 21 countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.