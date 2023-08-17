Britney Spears Loses Her ‘Support System’ Amid Divorce from Sam Asghari: Report

Britney Spears isn’t just losing her husband in the wake of Sam Asghari filing for divorce, she’s also losing her strongest supporter.

“She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson],” an anonymous insider told TMZ, which also reported that Spears’ family is worried about the singer.

“Then there’s her security team, and after that, her support system falls off a cliff.”

Sources close to the situation alleged to the outlet that Spears’ relationship with her family has also become strained yet again as her marriage comes to an end after 14 months.

Asghari filed for divorce mere hours after the bombshell news broke on Wednesday, blaming “irreconcilable differences” for the split, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that he listed July 28 as the official date of separation.

In the wake of the split, cheating rumors about Asghari have also resurfaced.

Internet personality Morgan Osman previously claimed that she and the fitness model were dating soon after Asghari and Spears began their relationship in 2017.

Osman posted and quickly deleted a saucy snap of herself smooching Asghari, claiming he was “using Britney.”

TMZ first alleged that Spears and Asghari’s split was spurred by cheating allegations against the “Slave 4 U” singer, 41, who was spotted sans diamond ring this week.

An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Spears — who maintains she “didn’t cheat” — is “hurt” amid the devastating breakup.