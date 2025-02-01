Home > NEWS

Rapper YFN Lucci Released from Prison After Serving Nearly 4 Years

BY: Walker

Published 25 minutes ago

Rapper YFN Lucci is free after serving time in a Georgia prison following multiple charges, including racketeering.

On Friday, the hip hop star walked out of Burruss Correctional Training Facility in Forsyth, GA, and was met outside by his family and creative team, who arrived in Rolls-Royces and Escalades, according to his high-powered attorney, Drew Findling.

Findling says Lucci is ready to rebuild his life after he pled guilty to one count of violating The Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. As part of a plea deal, Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison, plus 10 years probation … but he got credit for time served going back to the spring of 2021, so he’s now been released.

Lucci issued a statement to us … “I’ve learned a lot during my time away. I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends — who have stood by me the whole time. Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited — there’s so much more to come.”

via: TMZ

Congrats Lucci

