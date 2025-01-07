Rapper Travis Scott Sparks Controversy After Smoking a Joint Live on Netflix’s WWE Debut

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Netflix’s debut of WWE ‘Raw’ brought out a number of celebrities … many of whom got rowdy for the big wrestling event.

Travis Scott made himself one of the biggest talking points of Netflix’s Monday Night Raw debut when fans quickly spotted that he appeared to be smoking a joint while walking to the ring with Jey ‘Yeet’ Uso.

WWE kicked off its $5billion, 10-year deal with the streaming giants on Monday night, broadcasting a star-studded event from LA’s Intuit Dome, with cameos from The Rock, The Undertaker, Logan Paul and many others.

Advertisement

It wasn’t a wrestler who fans were taking notice of ahead of the night’s final bout, though, with rapper Scott raising eyebrows.

The 33-year-old Houston, Texas native was a surprise guest to join Uso for his walk to the ring ahead of fight against Drew McIntyre.

As the pair prepared to make their way into the arena, the camera caught Scott holding the belt over his arm, and openly smoking a joint.

Travis Scott out here smoking a blunt during Jey Uso’s entrance tells me exactly how the Netflix era is finna go ?? #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/tuac8ksofG — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

Travis Scott (with the WWE Hardcore Title) is walking out Jey Uso with one of the most insane crowd camera shots I have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/7cO0mqspgf — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 7, 2025

Fans quickly took to social media to give their thoughts, with one writing: ‘Travis Scott out here smoking a blunt during Jey Uso’s entrance tells me exactly how the Netflix era is finna go.’

One of Netflix’s official accounts, ‘Strong Black Lead’, even poked fun at the incident, posting on X: ‘We’ll be blunt about it, we’re excited to have Travis Scott in the bldg [building].’

we'll be blunt about it, we're excited to have travis scott in the bldg #WWEonNetflix #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tQP4cqKZlA — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

Earlier in the night, WWE’s Monday Night Raw had arrived on Netflix with a bang, after Roman Reigns beat Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat.

via: Daily Mail

JEY USO SAID TRAVIS SCOTT DIDNT WANNA PASS HIM THE JOINT LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/pd6o1ikQx5 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 7, 2025