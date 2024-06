MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication early Thursday morning.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:44 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina. Officers were called to the marina regarding a disturbance call reporting people fighting on a yacht. Once officers arrived, they saw Scott standing by the dock and yelling at the vessel’s occupants.