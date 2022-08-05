Rapper Offset Sued Over 2020 Car Accident That Allegedly Left Woman With ‘Severe Bodily Injuries’

Offset has found himself being entangled in new legal trouble.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mercury Insurance Company sued Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The suit accuses the defendant of auto-negligence. The insurance company said a car owned by Offset was involved in a car accident on November 11, 2020.

The crash went down in Encino, Cali near the US 101 freeway. Offset was allegedly driving a 2018 Dodge Charger while the other driver, Silvestre Cruz Gutierrez, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic.

Gutierrez had a passenger named Maria Salina Lopez in the car.

The suit said Offset and/or another individual were operating the car negligently which caused the crash. Mercury said the car was also uninsured.

Mercury Insurance said, “The insurance policy described above-included collision coverage, insuring the Honda for damages sustained.”

The company said Gutierrez’s car was “damaged, destroyed, depreciated, diminished in value, and necessitated repairs and towing charges in the sum of $10,605.73.”

Further, “the owners of the Honda were deprived of the use of their said vehicle to their damage in the sum of $1,090.27.”

In the crash, the insurance company said Lopez sustained severe bodily injuries and emotional distress, “all of which caused and will continue to cause great physical and mental pain and suffering, resulting in temporary and permanent disability, and a loss of earning capacity, causing a loss earnings, and requiring her to incur obligations for medical expenses and other special damages.”

The insurance company said they paid out $15k to Lope on the policy. In total, they paid out $26,696 to the policyholder.

The lawsuit demands Offset be ordered to pay them the full amount plus interest.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Offset’s wife Cardi B has her own legal troubles to worry about. The singer will soon face off in court with a man named Michael Brophy Jr. who claimed Cardi used his photo on her mixtape without permission.

To make matters worse, he said the photo in question was manipulated to make it appear he was being intimate with Cardi. She denied all allegations of wrongdoing and called the lawsuit a shakedown.