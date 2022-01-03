Rapper J Stash Reportedly Kills Himself After Shooting a Mother in Front of Her Kids

Rapper J Stash has passed away. The 28-year-old reportedly died by suicide after fatally shooting a mother in the presence of her three children.

via: HotNewHipHop

Florida rapper J $tash, best known for his affiliation to Rich The Kid as a former signee to his Rich Forever label, has reportedly passed away from suicide at 28-years-old. According to a report from KTLA 5, the rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, fatally shot a 27-year-old woman, Jeanette Gallegos, in front of her three children before proceeding to take his own life.

The murder happened at a home in Temple City, Los Angeles on New Year’s Day. Police responded to a domestic violence call at the 9200 block of Pentland Street on Saturday, January 1 at around 7:15 AM. The 27-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, as well as J $tash. Gallegos was reportedly shot multiple times and Joseph appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was found on the scene.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” said Lt. Derrick Alfred. The kids all lived inside the home, aged between 5 and 11. They were not harmed.

Some reports are claiming that Gallegos was Joseph’s girlfriend. Those reports have not been confirmed.

Send our thoughts and prayers to Jeanette Gallegos’ children, family and friends.