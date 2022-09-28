Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

90s rapper Coolio died on Wednesday.

He was 59.

According to reports, Coolio was visiting a friend in Los Angeles late Wednesday afternoon when he died.

HIs longtime manager, Jarez, says Coolio went to the bathroom at the friend’s house — but didn’t come out. After some time went by, the friend eventually went into the bathroom and found Coolio laying on the floor.

The friend then called EMTs who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. Jarez says the paremedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest, but an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

RIP.