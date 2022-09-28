Father and Son Suspects Responsible for PnB Rock's Murder Were Already at the Scene Before Girlfriend's Social Media Post

Two people have been arrested, including one minor, for the murder of rapper PnB Rock. An adult male suspect, who is reportedly the minor’s father, is at large.

via People:

PnB Rock, real name Rakim Allen, was robbed and fatally shot while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Los Angeles famed Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles earlier this month. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper was also a father to another little girl Milan Allen, 8.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday two people are now in custody in connection to the killing.

A minor was arrested in Lawndale on a murder charge.

Another suspect, a 32-year-old woman named Shauntel Trone, was arrested in Gardena on a charge of accessory to murder. No bail has been set for Trone, per her booking record.

LAPD also named Freddie Lee Trone “as being a person involved” in the rapper’s murder and released his photo. He is currently at large and “should be considered armed and dangerous,” LAPD said.

Los Angeles police sources told Los Angeles’ Fox 11 that Trone is the father of the minor suspect in custody.

When contacted by PEOPLE, LAPD would not confirm.

Police sources also told The Los Angeles Times that Freddie and his son were allegedly in the Roscoe’s parking lot before PnB Rock was tagged at the restaurant on social media. LAPD had previously said it was possible that PnB Rock was fatally shot after an Instagram post revealed his location.

Just prior to the incident, the rapper’s girlfriend Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted.

Everyone blaming that young woman for PnB’s murder owes her an apology — including Nicki Minaj.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022