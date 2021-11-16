Ramona Singer Repeatedly Calls Kenya Moore By Porsha Williams' Name On 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Following Claims Of Racist Comments Toward Eboni K. Williams [Photo + Video]

It didn’t take long for the “Real Housewives” trip to hit some serious turbulence.

The problematic Real Housewives of New York star repeatedly called Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore by her co-star Porsha Williams’ name while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Porsha was not even on the vacation.

While only the first few episodes of the inaugural reality series – which brings several iconic women from several of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises under the same tropical roof – have dropped on Peacock, Ramona is already being blasted for confusing one Black woman for another.

Her excuse: “I don’t really know Kenya! I only know Porsha. I haven’t really watched the show this season.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was later seen noting that social media users predicted the charged faux pas would happen, as one person tweeted after the cringe-worthy moment, “Not even twenty minutes in the episode and Ramona called Kenya ‘Porsha.’ She definitely said that s–t about Eboni.”

Not even twenty minutes in the episode and Ramona called Kenya "Porsha." She definitely said that shit about Eboni #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/vMIeuTSSJ8 — we see eachOTHA ?? ?? (@geminim000n) November 16, 2021

Another critic added, “Ramona certainly said that. I knew Ramona was racist when I first saw her behaviour travelling outside of the US…”

“That s–t about Eboni” refers to a shocking claim made earlier this month by production sources.

Insiders told Page Six that the reason behind the various postponements and eventual cancelation of the Season 13 reunion was due to an internal investigation into claims of racism on the set of RHONY. The investigation was reportedly sparked by something that Eboni K. Williams – RHONY’s first Black cast member – claims Singer said: “This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show.”

Sources say Williams accused Singer of making the remark after an explosive fight at Luann de Lesseps’ Hamptons home, during which the Countess called Eboni “angry.”

That’s when Eboni reportedly filed the formal complaint with Bravo, citing multiple on- and off-screen incidents with Ramona.

Eboni spent the majority of her first season on the show educating her co-stars about racism, micro-aggressions and her experience with being thrust into their group. The one person who never seemed to quite “get it” was Ramona.

Still, Singer denies she ever made the comment that allegedly prompted Williams to file a formal complaint with the network.

“I never said that. It’s a terrible lie. It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me,” said Ramona, adding that she signed an NDA that prohibited her from speaking about the matter.

Despite the fact that the investigation did not find evidence to support Eboni’s claims, insiders revealed another crew member had previously filed a similar complaint about Ramona.

As Radar was first to report, all this and more has inspired showrunners to clean house and demote Singer to a cast friend.

