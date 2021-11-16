Terror Squad Taking Over The Wendy Show Fat Joe & Remy Ma Set To Host [Photo]

Wendy Williams has been absent from her daily talk show due to health issues. The production team is well aware that the show must go on. They’ve enlisted various guest hosts to hold things over in her absence and it looks like two of Bronx’s finest Fat Joe and Remy Ma are up next.

via: Hot97

Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host next week’s show. From November 23-24, the Terror Squad rappers will have fans the tea on the latest in entertainment news. Wendy’s Instagram page revealed the news. Fat Joe has his talk show on Revolt, so this should be entertaining. Plus, it’s going down during Thanksgiving weekend.

Wendy was scheduled to return to her thrown on September 20 but was pushed back to October 4 after Wendy tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health issues. As a result, it was pushed back once more until she was negative, but was pushed back again to deal with her Graves’ disease. She’ll return when she’s ready.

With Remy Ma and Fat Joe expected to serve as co-hosts next week, it’ll be interesting to see how their chemistry translates as guest co-hosts on a talk show. We will be watching.