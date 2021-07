Ramona Singer says she’s sticking put. On Wednesday, the ‘RHONY’ star responded to a fan who asked if she has been fired from the show — as reported.

“Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?” the IG user asked on Ramona’s latest Instagram post, to which the TV personality responded, “Nope.”

She hasn’t addressed rumors she pulled out of the reunion taping and caused its cancelation.

It’s been a tough season for ‘RHONY.’ How would you feel if the show took a season (or two) off?