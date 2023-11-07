Ramona Singer Cut From Another ‘Real Housewives’ Event After Alleged Use of Racial Slur

More fallout for Ramona Singer.

via: Page Six

It appears the “Real Housewives of New York City” star has been cut from yet another event following her use of a partial racial slur in a text message to a Page Six reporter.

Singer was slated to appear alongside fellow Bravolebrities Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley and Teresa Giudice for a series of live shows titled “Housewives Live! NYC vs NJ,” but The Palace Stamford has removed any inkling of her presence for Thursday’s show from its website.

The original artwork that featured the controversial reality star remains on Singer’s Instagram.

A box office employee told Page Six that they didn’t have any information and were waiting to hear more on the situation with Singer.

A rep for The Palace later confirmed that Singer was “no longer a part of the lineup for the show.”

Friday’s show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is currently slated to proceed as scheduled, but a rep for the venue confirmed to Page Six Tuesday morning that she had been “cut.”

“We will send an email out to purchasers in regards as soon as possible.”

Saturday’s live show at Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center in Reading, Penn., has been canceled entirely.

Sunday’s show at Big Night Live will still feature Singer, one employee tells Page Six, even though she’s not featured in the artwork.

“Nothing has changed,” the employee shared.

The shakeup comes after Bravo cut the real estate agent from BravoCon this past weekend following her headline-making actions. Sources also confirmed that Douglas Elliman fired Singer last Tuesday after both the scandalous text message and Vanity Fair’s exposé shining a light on her alleged racism.

Although Bravo axed Singer from the 3-day festival, her 28-year-old daughter, Avery, still made an appearance to promote her BachBoss business.

“I love my mom, and I wish she could be here,” an “emotional” Avery told The Messenger Friday during the Las Vegas convention. “I know she’s so proud of us.”

While Ramona wasn’t there in person, she still managed to attend BravoCon in spirit when Peacock debuted its trailer for “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” which prominently featured the troubled reality star.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” premieres Dec. 14 on Peacock.