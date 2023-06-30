When It Rain It Pours: Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid Target Credit Card Bill as ‘RHOA’ Star’s Financial Problems Worsen

More bad news for Kim Zolciak.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has been slapped with a brand-new lawsuit over an alleged 4-figure debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on June 28, Target National Bank, which handles credit cards for the retailer, accuse Zolciak of refusing to pay up on her $2,482.24 bill.

Per the documents, the Bravo star opened the account in 2007 but recently defaulted on payments. The last payment made was in the amount of $500 on September 17, 2022.

“The Plaintiff has made demand upon the Defendant for payment, but the Defendant has failed, neglected, and refused to make payment upon the account to the Plaintiff,” the suit read.

Target’s lawsuit demands the entire unpaid balance which will grow with interest until paid off.

The lawsuit comes days after Kim’s estranged husband Kroy was hit with a separate lawsuit over alleged debt owed to a casino in the Bahamas.

Earlier this month, the ex-NFL star was hit with another lawsuit over unpaid payments on his Rolls-Royce. The lender demanded the car be turned over immediately.

On top of that, the duo was hit with a massive tax lien by the Internal Revenue Service. The lien, filed in April, accused the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kim was previously sued by American Express over a 6-figure debt she allegedly refused to pay.

Kim and Kroy’s financial issues come as they battle it out in divorce court for custody of their 4 minor children and support. Both are demanding primary custody and the other pays monthly child support.

In his filing, Kroy accused Kim of having a gambling problem that drained their bank account. He said Kim has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

Kroy asked the court to force Kim to submit to a psychological evaluation. Kim accused her ex of smoking marijuana and demanded he be drug tested.

The exes are set to face off in court next month where a judge will rule on their requests. For the time being, the two are living under the same roof which has led to numerous calls to the police and even Kroy threatening to file a “kidnapping” report against Kim’s friend.