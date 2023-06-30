Fox News Settles Bombshell Lawsuit With Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer for $12 Million

Fox News settled a pair of lawsuits from former Tucker Carlson producer Abby Grossberg Friday.

via: Daily Beast

CNN’s Oliver Darcy first reported on June 15 that Grossberg and her lawyers were in the final stages of drawing up a settlement with Fox News. The settlement comes after Fox owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have settled several other recent legal complaints, including the blockbuster defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems.

“It has been the honor of my career to serve as Abby’s attorney over the past year – a more courageous and honest person, skilled and devoted journalist, and fierce advocate for justice I have never met,” Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis G. Filippatos, said in a statement. “I am certain that we will hear much from Abby in the future once she has taken some much-needed personal time to process the momentous events in her life over the past few years.”

Both of the former Fox News producer’s cases against the right-wing network have now been discontinued with prejudice following Fox News’ payment to Grossberg.

The hostile work environment suit in the Southern District of New York was dismissed on Thursday. Grossberg’s complaint alleging Fox News coerced her into giving false testimony was voluntarily dismissed last month ahead of the settlement and was never re-filed.

“While I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations, in light of today’s settlement of $12 million, pursuant to which I have now withdrawn those claims, I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said in a statement after the settlement was reached. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

She added that while she “will not comment further on my publicly filed disputes with Fox,” she “will continue to speak out on issues and causes that I believe in, including journalism, equality, dignity, and respect in the workplace.”

Grossberg, who served as a senior producer for Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo and ex-Fox News star Tucker Carlson, had accused the network of coercing her to give false and misleading testimony when she was deposed in Dominion’s billion-dollar lawsuit against Fox. The right-wing channel, meanwhile, repeatedly insisted that Grossberg’s complaint was “riddled with false allegations” and that their lawyers never acted improperly.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I stand by and defer to my publicly filed claims and allegations and any public statements I or my attorneys have made concerning my employment at Fox News,” Grossberg said on Friday about her employment at the network. “I will not make any further remarks concerning my employment at Fox News at this time and ask that you respect my decision.”