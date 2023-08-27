Racist Shooting Outside Jacksonville Dollar General Leaves Four Dead, Including Gunman

Three people were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, that authorities said was racially motivated.

via: Complex

In a press conference after the shooting, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said that the suspect, described as an early-20s white man, entered the store shortly after 1 p.m. and began shooting. All three victims were Black. The suspect then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“He targeted a certain group of people, and that’s Black people,” Waters said.

The identities of the victims, two males and one female, have not been made public yet.

According to Waters, the suspect wore a tactical vest and mask and was armed with a Glock and an AR-15-style rifle embellished with swastikas. He left behind several manifestos, addressed to his parents, the media, and “federal agents.” The suspect told his father to check his computer. His family reported him to local police shortly after.

While not made public, Waters said the shooter’s journals contained evidence of his “disgusting ideology of hate,” personally revealing his racist motives for the tragedy. He is believed to have acted alone and not on behalf of a larger group.

Waters disclosed that the suspect had previously been involved in a 2016 domestic incident which he was not arrested for, and was involuntarily institutionalized in 2017.

The FBI is expected to pursue the shooting as a hate crime.