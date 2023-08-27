Drake Addresses Fans' Frustration on 'For All the Dogs' Not Dropping: 'It'll Be Worth the Wait'

Drake is fully aware of his fans’ frustration regarding the his upcoming album For All the Dogs.

via: AceShowbiz

When addressing the matter, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker admitted that he’s still finishing up “For All the Dogs”, which he believes will be “worth the wait.”

On Friday, August 25, the 36-year-old performed at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as a part of his “It’s All a Blur” tour. During his performance, he told the crowd, “I know everybody’s upset that I didn’t drop an album last night… I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon.”

.@Drake on dropping #ForAllTheDogs: “I didn’t say it was dropping last night so don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon.” and we took that personally ? #ItsAllABlur pic.twitter.com/NQzx42vDGx — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) August 26, 2023

“It’s not going to be that much longer, trust me,” the Canadian rap star further noted. “I’m finishing it up. You know I got shows, everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way.”

The four-time Grammy winner went on to double down on his message, “I promise you, this album will be for you.” He then stressed, “I promise you, it will be worth the wait.”

Back in June, Drake announced the album alongside the release of his poetry book.

Meanwhile, over the next two months, Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour is scheduled to make stops in Las Vegas (Sep. 1-2), Dallas (Sept.14-15), Houston (Sept. 17-18), Atlanta (Sept. 25-26), Miami (Sept. 28-29), and Nashville (Oct. 1-2), among other cities.

Drake will wrap up the tour in October.