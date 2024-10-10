Quinta Brunson Suggests ‘Some Thought’ Be Given to Emmys Comedy Categories: ‘People Are Confused’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Quinta Brunson thinks a closer look should be given to shows nominated in the Emmys’ comedy categories.

Brunson’s hit ABC sitcom, Abbott Elementary, was nominated in multiple categories at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (which were held last month), including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Brunson), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tyler James Williams), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph).

But this year, the show was wholly snubbed. Some of the categories were won by FX show The Bear, which had a whopping 11 wins despite the series’ leaning towards drama.

Ahead of the season four Abbott premiere, Brunson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where, towards the end of the interview, she was asked about the Emmys/Television Academy’s “categorization” issue in terms of comedy.

I think they should give it some thought, yeah. I think they should give it some thought. As you can see, people are confused. I don’t know why you want to keep confusing people. You might want to give it some thought.

Abbott Elementary airs new episodes of season four each Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.