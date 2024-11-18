Quincy Shares Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter While Seemingly Shading Father Al B. Sure

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Quincy Brown seemingly shades his father Al B. Sure on the sixth death anniversary of his mother, Kim Porter.

On Friday, Nov. 15, on the sixth anniversary of her death, Porter’s oldest son, whom she shares with the “Nite and Day” singer, 56, shared a post on social media.

“Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. I miss you every day,” Quincy, 33, captioned an Instagram post.

Advertisement

The single photo upload showed a young, toddler-aged Quincy sitting inside a toy car as Porter – who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at 47 years old – smiled while squatting low to hug him. Al B. Sure (born Albert Joseph Brown III) did not appear anywhere in the image.

When Quincy was 3 years old, Porter began dating Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the mogul, 55, eventually adopted the Brotherly Love actor and raised him as his own child.

Since the Bad Boy rapper’s homes were raided by federal agents in March amid sex trafficking allegations, leading to his September arrest in New York City, Quincy and his father’s strained relationship has played out publicly.

Advertisement

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door] is wide open,” Brown captioned a March 28 photo of himself with son Quincy. “You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological.”

Despite Brown’s plea, in late October, six of Combs’ seven children — Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance and twins D’Lila and Jessie — shared a joint statement “supporting” Diddy following his indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

via: People