BY: Singleton Published 3 hours ago

The holiday season has officially begun. While most people jump straight to Christmas as soon as Halloween ends, some focus on Thanksgiving, a day dedicated to togetherness, gratitude, and good food. Thanksgiving originated as a three-day feast in 1621 to celebrate a successful harvest. It’s often seen as a symbol of peaceful relations between English colonizers and the Wampanoag Tribe. However, this narrative is overshadowed by the genocide of Indigenous Americans in the years that followed.

Today, Thanksgiving is celebrated for its message of gratitude and togetherness. Traditionally, it’s a family holiday, but as society has evolved, so have traditions.

In recent decades, Friendsgiving has become a popular alternative for millennials and Gen Z, who can’t spend the holiday with family due to work, distance, or personal reasons. Friendsgiving has also become a lifeline for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Here’s how to host a queer-friendly Friendsgiving.

1. Plan Ahead and Create a Safe Space for LGBTQIA+ Friends

The first and most important step to hosting a queer-friendly Friendsgiving is planning. Send out invites early in the month so you can get a headcount. It’s also essential that all your guests pass the “vibe” check—if you know someone with views antagonistic to the LGBTQIA+ community, it may be best for them to find another gathering.

For the meal, ask about allergies and dietary restrictions. If you’re hosting a potluck, request guests share what dish they’ll bring.

2. Can’t Cook? Try a Charcuterie Potluck!

Not everyone’s a chef, and that’s OK. If cooking isn’t your thing, consider a charcuterie potluck. Thanks to our Lunchables roots, millennials and Gen Z-ers love a good charcuterie board.

Charcuterie-themed parties have surged in popularity. Ask guests to bring their own versions of charcuterie boards, from traditional meats and cheeses to dessert or drink boards. Get creative and encourage friends to do the same. If you need help with board ideas because you’re not the most creative person, Taste of Home has a helpful guide on putting together a great charcuterie board.

3. Don’t Want to Cook at All? Make a Reservation!

If no one in your friend group is up for cooking, consider a group dinner at a restaurant. Though it may be pricier, it’s also stress-free. Look for LGBTQIA+-friendly restaurants in your area, and send out invites well in advance if you’re making a reservation. Similar to Trip Advisor, GayCities.com offers reviews of LGBTQIA+ safe spaces worldwide, which is a good place to start.

4. Create Your Own Friendsgiving Tradition With Your Found Family

“Tradition” can carry negative connotations for LGBTQIA+ community members, as it often evokes terms like “traditional marriage.” It can also bring up painful memories for those shunned by their birth families.

Found families offer a sanctuary. According to GLAAD, 39% of queer adults have faced rejection from their birth families. Friendsgiving allows you to build your holiday traditions, such as watching a favorite movie, playing a specific game, or hosting friendly competitions. The more personal, the better.

5. Come Together to Give Back to the LGBTQIA+ Community

Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday giving season, and celebrating Friendsgiving by giving back to the LGBTQIA+ community is a wonderful way to show gratitude. Volunteering at a shelter that serves LGBTQIA+ youth and adults is a meaningful way to support those who need it most. While many people focus on feeding the homeless during the holidays, there are various ways to volunteer.

With increasing challenges for LGBTQIA+ Americans, connecting, protecting rights, and giving back is crucial. Celebrating found families, creating new traditions, and volunteering are wonderful ways to honor the season of gratitude and giving.

What are some of your tips for hosting a queer-friendly Friendsgiving? Let’s chat below!