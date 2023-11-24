'Thanksgiving Grandma' Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton Spend 8th Holiday Together: This Time with an Airbnb Guest

Jamal Hinton and “Grandma” Wanda Dench spent their eighth consecutive Thanksgiving together after their viral accidental text exchange brought them together in 2016.

via: People

“That’s a wrap on Thanksgiving year 8! Thankful for the connections we made hosting our first @airbnb guest,” Hinton said Wednesday in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

That’s a wrap on Thanksgiving year 8! Thankful for the connections we made hosting our first @airbnb guest ? https://t.co/2coDf1tfBQ pic.twitter.com/RhvkU15dGH — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2023

The special guest was identified as Arseni in an Instagram post by Dench, 66, who thanked the guest for staying with them on Monday night as part of an Airbnb promotion to book a stay at Dench’s home in Prescott, Arizona, and join them for the festivities.

“Our year 8 selfie Thanks for staying with us, Arseni, and for being part of the good in the world this holiday season #airbnbpartner,” she added in her post.

The one-night stay for two guests was priced at $16 — a nod to 2016, the year Wanda and Jamal spent their first Thanksgiving together.

“I think it is perfect,” Hinton told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I mean, me personally, I love meeting new people and building new friendships.”

It’s a tradition that began when Dench was attempting to text her grandsons but by mistake sent a message to Hinton in 2016. Hinton noticed the error but jokingly responded, “Can I still get a plate tho?”

“It was so unexpected, but she was just so sweet about it. It was a reminder that there are still some good people left in this world,” Dench told PEOPLE in 2016.

Since then, Dench and Hinton have shared more than just a meal. They’ve gone on trips to a pumpkin patch, watched the Super Bowl together, and even appeared on a game show side by side.

“It’s always amazing to meet someone and talk to them for a couple minutes when you’re out, or if anyone recognizes me from a Thanksgiving story or anything like that,” Hinton told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“But to be able to sit down and actually talk to them for a full day, and especially sometimes with no media around or to really just get to know each other, I think that that’s going to be a beautiful friendship that can continue for years, kind of like me and Wanda,” he added.