Usher Helps Donate 500 Thanksgiving Meals to Atlanta Families [Photos]

Usher is back home for Thanksgiving, but before he indulged in a warm festive meal, he made sure families in Atlanta would be able to make the most of the holiday too.

via: 11Alive

The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide more than 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center, according to a media release.

They said the center is known for providing housing to women experiencing homelessness, along with children and veterans.

Photos were also posted on social media Wednesday after the event, along with a video reel.

“Giving back to others, especially in my hometown, is so important to me. Sharing today with my sons, Cinco and Naviyd, felt especially good since this gift of serving over 500 hot meals is helping other families locally be able to enjoy the holiday,” Usher said in the media release.

HUNGRY is known for its curated office food and delivery solutions. Sunfare works at personalizing healthy meals and delivers them to the front doors. The holiday meals donated to the center were prepared by J’s Kitchen.

To date, HUNGRY has donated 1 million meals over the last five years. Usher, Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, and Kevin Hart are among the company’s investors who have helped provide businesses with healthy food solutions.