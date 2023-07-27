Quavo on Grief After Takeoff's Death: 'Sometimes I Cry Myself to Sleep' [Video]

Today (July 27), Quavo shared a black-and-white video that sees him answering questions in a minimal setting.

In a new interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker shared to YouTube, Quavo elaborated on the personal importance of the title of his new project, Rocket Power, and his ongoing experiences with grief.

“It means everything to me,” Quavo said when asked to detail what the idea of “rocket power” meant to him. “Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and bottling in all these emotions—all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music to pull up and try to play songs and he’s not there. I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it ‘rocket power.'”

Deeper into the intimate and vulnerable discussion, Quavo said Takeoff is “always” on his mind, and always will be.

“I miss him a lot and I love him,” he said. “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think, like, I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Quavo also addressed the existence of unreleased music, noting that he “used a couple unreleased verses” for this project but that he’s working to keep the bulk of the music “sacred” for a new Takeoff album. Per Quavo, there are as many as 1,000 unreleased tracks.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” Quavo said in the interview, available in full below. “I feel like I’m just floating. I’m a grown man and I just feel like I’m here for a reason. And once I get my job done, we all gotta go. I’m just here until the job is done so I can get back with my boy.”

Last month, Quavo and Offset reunited to pay tribute to Takeoff with a special performance at the 2023 edition of the BET Awards. Speaking about the performance in a subsequent Instagram Live session, Offset revealed that he and Quavo put the performance together in as little as 15 hours.

“We the greatest group to ever touch the mic,” he said of Migos’ legacy.