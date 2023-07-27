Floyd Mayweather Says He Did Not Witness 2Pac's Fatal Shooting After 2014 Clip Goes Viral

“Who killed Tupac Shakur?” is one of the biggest questions in the true crime community.

via: Complex

Floyd Mayweather has clarified his statements about 2Pac’s fatal shooting.

“In 1996 when Tupac Shakur was killed, I lived in the Meridian Apartments located on Flamingo and Koval Ln., which just so happens to be the area where Tupac was shot,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have never said I witnessed the shooting. All of these false accusations stem from me sharing the location of the shooting with John Singleton due to my familiarity of the area since I lived there. This does not mean I witnessed Tupac’s shooting.”

He continued: “John Singleton was making a documentary or movie about Tupac, so he reached out to me asking where Flamingo and Koval Ln was located. John’s was my friend, so I showed him this location with no hesitation. The location of Tupac’s shooting is public knowledge and me living near there was just a coincidence. I did not witness Tupac Shakur’s death.”