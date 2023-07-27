Offset and Cardi B Drop 'Jealousy' Video Referencing Cheating Allegations

Offset and Cardi B released their latest collaboration “Jealousy” on Thursday night — and in the song they’re defending their relationship.

via Complex:

Earlier this week, Offset hinted at the song with his wife through a short clip involving Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis. The video recreates James Brown’s infamous 1988 interview with CNN, with Curtis filling in for reporter Sonya Friedman.

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” Curtis opens. Offset evades the question, just as Brown did back in 1988. “Let’s talk about some music! FRIDAY!” read the caption.

Cardi dropped off her own actress-assisted video featuring Taraji P. Henson, a scene that had her talking to Taraji about a woman saying Offset had cheated.

The single comes about a month after cheating rumors involving the couple hit the internet. In June, Offset deleted an Instagram Stories post in which he appeared to accuse his wife of being unfaithful. Cardi denied the accusations, telling people not to not pay attention to him.

In 2018—not long after the two got engaged—Offset himself was accused of cheating as videos surfaced showing the rapper with multiple women. The couple, who share 5-year-old daughter Kulture and almost-2-year-old son Wave, have been fairly public about moving through their issues and staying together.

Watch the video, directed by Offset, below.