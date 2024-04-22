Quavo Calls Chris Brown the 'Crackhead Michael Jackson' on Diss Track Response, Brown Reacts | lovebscott.com

Quavo has responded.

via: Complex

Chris Brown came for Quavo with some flagrant shots on “Weakest Link” over the weekend, and now the Migos rapper has fired back.

Premiered on DJ Akademiks’ livestream on Monday (below), “Over Hoes & B*tches” sees Quavo get personal and drop in a significant amount of bars from the late Takeoff.

Quavo, 33, takes the opportunity to call Brown, 34, the “crackhead Michael Jackson” and reference his abusive past.

Take a listen below.

Quavo "Over Hoes & Bitches" (ft. Takeoff) Chris Brown Diss Track pic.twitter.com/hp4zTyeo1K — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) April 22, 2024

CB heard the track and wasted no time giving a response.