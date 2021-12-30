Quavo Accused of Brutally Assaulting Limo Driver in Las Vegas

A new lawsuit claims that Quavo and several others assaulted a limo driver outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and that hotel security stood by and watched.

via Billboard:

In a complaint filed earlier in December in Nevada state court, a man named Terrill R. Cowans alleges Quavo and others attacked him “unprovoked” after they mistakenly believed he’d left a different member of the group behind at a club on July 3.

“When plaintiff responded, the Migos artists and affiliates told plaintiff to ‘shut the f–k up,’ and one of the Migos artists threw a bottle at plaintiff,” attorneys for Cowans wrote in the lawsuit obtained by Billboard. “Plaintiff was then attacked by three to five Migos artists and/or affiliates who repeatedly punched and kicked plaintiff causing plaintiff injuries.”

In addition to Quavo – real name Quavious Marshall – the lawsuit’s list of defendants includes the group’s corporate entity, Migos Touring Inc., as well as several other individuals present at the alleged incident. Notably, the suit did not name Takeoff or Offset, the other two members of Migos.

In addition to accusing Quavo and the others of assault, battery, and negligence, Cowans also targeted Virgin Hotels itself. His attorneys claim the hotel’s security guards were present when the alleged incident occurred, but “failed to take action against the aggressors who were verbally and physically attacking plaintiff.”

“Virgin owed a duty of due care to plaintiff to provide adequate security for patrons,” attorneys for Cowans wrote. “Plaintiff suffered a severe beating without the aid of security personnel to deter conduct, intervene and/or call for emergency assistance.”

Representatives for Quavo, Migos, and the Virgin Hotel – formally Virgin Hotels Las Vegas LLC – did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Billboard has also reached out to the Las Vegas police.

Cowans is represented by Peter S. Christiansen, R. Todd Terry, Whitney J. Barrett, Keely A. Perdue of the Las Vegas law firm Christiansen Trial Lawyers. Attorneys for Quavo and the other defendants haven’t yet appeared in the case.

Sometimes what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.