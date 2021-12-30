Erica Dixon Asks If It Is A "Red Flag" When Straight Men Compliment One Another [Photos + Video]

In today’s you should keep certain tweets/thoughts to yourself news, former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon posed a question on social media that has everyone questioning if she’s homophobic.

via: HotNewHipHop

Dixon rose to fame after appearing on the VH1 series alongside Lil Scrappy, her ex and father of their daughter. The pair’s tumultuous relationship made for a storyline that continues to captivate reality television audiences, but their drama wasn’t what caused Dixon’s uproar on social media.

Dixon recently asked, “I heard a straight guy saying another guy was nice looking. Am I tripping or that’s a red flag?”

The responses took over her timeline as the question went viral, and both Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue, as well as Tammy Rivera, had a bit to say about it.

“Nah, that’s super homophobic to think a guy can’t compliment another guy,” Blue commented. “A man with alot of confidence that is secure with his sexuality not only can give a male a compliment but he can also have gay friends or family members and not feels compromised. This is 2022! We gotta do better.”

Later, Blue added, “Btw, I love Scrappy and his family! We just having an open conversation with instagram at this point. She was just asking a question. I’m sure she meant no harm.” Rivera commented on Hollywood Unlocked’s post about Blue’s reaction.

“I don’t think nothing wrong with a GROWN man saying another guy look nice smh.”

Check it out below and some of the reaction to the tweet.

I heard a straight guy saying another guy was nice looking. Am I tripping or that’s a red flag? — Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) December 30, 2021

That ain’t the same Erica Dixon that decided to not give her twins any shots because she living a vegan lifestyle pic.twitter.com/iMOoH1JjER — Cake Batter ? (@HeartThrobZena) December 30, 2021

Plot twist: your tweet is the red flag, Erica Dixon? https://t.co/WoHE99NChl — WILL?????? (@atb__william) December 30, 2021

1. It’s not your business

2. Women do it

3. You’re Insighting ???? phobia very shade room if you Erica

4. Ofcourse someone with soldier in the army of the lord in their bio would say this — LaSuzieHomemaker (@LaSuzie_Pooh) December 30, 2021

Straight women compliment each other all of the time, and are not gay. A straight man can compliment another straight man, and not be gay. STOP with the double standards already! Move on Erica Dixon with the twisted thoughts! — Catherine (@PurpleChild1956) December 31, 2021

Don’t tell Erica Dixon that. https://t.co/yeiL0kXxvE — Pandemic Express (@CharleyBravoJr) December 31, 2021