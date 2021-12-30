Ciara Brought to Tears as Normani Praises Her for Being a Role Model: 'You Really Opened My Mind' [Video]

Normani got to sit down and chat with one of her idols on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ — without Ellen.

via People:

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, brought guest host Ciara to tears after she told the Grammy Award-winning artist that she’s “someone she’s looked up to forever.”

“I’ve always felt like representation was so key, and being a little girl in my grandmother’s living room learning the ‘1, 2 Step’ and ‘Goodies.’ Literally, the earliest memories that I have, you were a part of that,” Normani explained to the 36-year-old “Level Up” singer.

“You really helped shape the artist and the woman that I felt like I could be,” she added. “You really opened my mind to those possibilities.”

“Don’t make me cry!” Ciara responded, patting underneath her eyes as she started to well up. “That is so awesome. Thank you. That means a lot. Sorry guys, I got a little emotional.”

In addition to praising the “Goodies” singer, Normani also opened up about releasing the music video for her hit song “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B, earlier this year — particularly, what her parents thought of the racy video.

“I was so scared, to be honest, to show the record to my dad,” Normani said. “Me and my mom, we’re cool, we can have certain conversations, but my dad… I was avoiding showing him the record.”

“The video was cool,” the former Fifth Harmony member continued, adding that she channeled Ciara from her 2007 music video for “Like A Boy.”

During an interview with radio show Power 106 in July, Normani opened upabout working on new music while her mother, Andrea Hamilton, battled breast cancer, revealing that focusing on her craft truly helped her family get through tough times.

“For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest,” she said. “Even just being on FaceTime with her as she’s going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.”

People often try to put Normani in the ‘next Beyoncé’ category, but to us she always felt like a direct Ciara successor. We’re happy this moment happened — watch below.