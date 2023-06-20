Quando Rondo Arrested In Georgia, Accused Of Drug Deal And Gang Activity

Quando Rondo spent his Father’s Day weekend behind bars, as NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again artist was locked up on drug charges.

via: AceShowbiz

According to police records, the artist, who is signed to NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s record label, was charged on two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal.

Per TMZ’s report, he was indicted with 18 other individuals, who are accused of conducting the drug deals between October 2022 and June 2023. Prosecutors claim the Savannah native instructed another defendant to negotiate weed prices and then traveled to Macon, GA to pay the supplier.

Authorities additionally claim Quando traveled to Macon, Georgia as recently as June 4 to buy marijuana. He allegedly told gang members to not carry guns when he was riding with them in a car.

The gang allegedly trafficked cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone and M30 pills. The indictment details the use of jail phones to orchestrate drug deals and a base of operations in Savannah, Georgia.

Except for a very restrictive and cumbersome medical marijuana statute, the State of Georgia has criminalized marijuana possession for any other purposes. Quando is currently still locked up in the Chatham County Jail.

Neither Quando nor his rep has addressed his arrest, but he appeared to have sensed the impending doom prior to his arrest. Earlier on Friday morning, he hinted on Twitter that he would be going away for a while.

“I love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc!” he posted on the blue bird app, giving a shout-out to his loved ones. He added in a separate tweet, “It’s Us Forever No Matter What!”