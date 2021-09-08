Pusha-T Likes Tweet Saying He Pushed Drake ‘Out of Hip-Hop’

Pusha-T is still pressed.

According to reports, the rapper is on social media liking Drake-related tweets.

via Complex:

“crazy how pusha t literally managed to push drake out of hip hop entirely,” the tweet in question, which was originally posted on September 6, reads.

Drake and Pusha previously went back and forth on wax in 2018 with the former dropping “Duppy Freestyle” and the latter responding with “The Story of Adidon.” Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” arrived after Pusha called out the Views rapper on “Infrared” over ghostwriting rumors.

Earlier this week Pusha liked a tweet that compared the streaming numbers between Drake’sCertified Lover Boy album and Kanye West’s DondaPrior to that, Pusha pressed like on an IG post that criticized the Damien Hirst-designed album cover for Drake’s CLB, which features three rows of pregnant emojis in varying colors.

In other news, Pusha teased that his next album will be arriving “soon” while he was at the 40/40 Club’s 18th anniversary celebration in August.

Pusha’s last album, Daytona, dropped back in May of 2018 and boasted features from Rick Ross and Kanye West. The 7-track project, which was also executive produced by Kanye, went on to get nominated for Best Rap Album at Grammys.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the follow-up to Pusha’s Daytona.

This feud is so stale.