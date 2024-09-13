Princess Love Responds After Ray J Recorded Himself Trying to Calm Their Children After an Argument: 'I'll Save My Videos for the Judge' | www.lovebscott.com

Princess Love isn’t concerning herself with the court of public opinion after Ray J shared a video in which he attempted to explain an alleged argument to his children — she’s ready to deal with the court of law!

via Complex:

The couple, who married in 2016 and have two children together, announced they were separating for the fourth time earlier this year after Love filed for divorce. The two recently got into an argument, which Ray J shared the aftermath of online, showing his children upset about what they witnessed. Now Princess Love has issued a statement on her Instagram Stories, suggesting there’s more to the story.

“This is the only time I’m going to address this,” she wrote. “I’ve been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully. But what you’re not going to do is traumatize, manipulate and gaslight my kids when you can’t do it to me anymore. I’ll save my videos for the judge…”

In the video, which can be seen below, Ray J talks directly to his children in an attempt to calm them down following the argument. “Dad never did nothing to Mama,” he told his son Epik in the clip. “Mama never did nothing to me, Dada never did nothing to Mama, right?” His son asked him if “everything is safe,” to which Ray J replied, “There’s no reason to call the police, we’re just making a movie. We’re just playing, okay?”

As the video continues, Epik asked his father if they could go back inside the house, but he said they could only return if “everything is safe her with [daughter] Melody and everybody.” He assured his son that “nothing crazy” happened and that he had it “all on tape.” Melody then entered the room crying and asking for her brother. “Everything is okay,” he told her. “It was just pretend, okay baby?” He also asked his children to apologize to their mother for him.

In an appearance on Club Shay Shay in June, Ray J indicated that he wanted to reconcile with Love again. “I’m never dating again,” he told Shannon Sharpe, noting that he wanted her to know that he’s “never going anywhere.” Before that, he told People that he intends to seek joint custody.

They honestly should’ve split a decade ago.