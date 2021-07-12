Prince William ‘Sickened’ by Racism Hurled at Black England Players [Photos]

Prince William has addressed online racism suffered by England’s soccer stars.

via: Page Six

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” the Duke of Cambridge tweeted from the official Kensington Royal account.

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” he continued in the tweet, signed “W.”

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

Italy took home its second European Championship tournament victory Sunday, beating England 3-2 on nail-biting penalties. The match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Following the match, a trio of black players — Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19 — faced racist abuse online after missing their kicks in the penalty shootout.

English Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the vitriol.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

“This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media,” Johnson said in a tweet overnight.

“Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

Britain’s team manager, Gareth Southgate, said the treatment is “unforgivable.”

“For some of them to be abused is unforgivable,” Southgate said at a post-match press conference, according to Reuters.

“Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country.”

“Recognizing the rich diversity of cultures which make this country so special – and in many ways unique – lies at the heart of what we can be as a nation.” – The Prince of Wales, Windrush Day 2020. Well done @England on your fantastic #Euro2020 performance! You made us proud. pic.twitter.com/timAxeDGbU — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 12, 2021

Where was this same energy for his nephew.