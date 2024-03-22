Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Message of Support to Kate Middleton Following Cancer Diagnosis | lovebscott.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending well wishes to Kate Middleton after the she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer.

via THR:

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

In a video shared on social media on Friday, the Princess of Wales detailed that she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which led to tests after the operation found cancer had been present. She then shared that she has begun a course of preventative chemotherapy treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Middleton said in the video. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken us time for me to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them I’m going to be okay.”

Last month, Harry had shared plans to visit the U.K. while his father, King Charles III, battles a form of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the King’s diagnosis on Feb. 5 but has not publicly revealed details of King Charles’ diagnosis. It was shared, however, that the cancer was discovered during a routine prostate exam but is not prostate cancer.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Prince Harry told Good Morning America while discussing the announcement from Buckingham Palace in a segment. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

It’s been four years since Harry and Markle stepped down from their roles in the Royal Family and moved to Southern California. Harry has been outspoken about his estrangement from his family following his exit from Royal life.

Harry released a memoir titled Spare last year which Penguin Random House announced that first-day sales topped 1.4 million copies. The couple also released a Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which aimed to unveil a personal side of Harry and Markle while also giving them the opportunity to share their side of the many speculative stories surrounding them and the Royal Family.

Conspiracy theories aside — the Royal Family is going through it right now.